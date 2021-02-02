Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 515 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,557 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for 3.0% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $15,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 444,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $118,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $270.07 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.41.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. BNP Paribas began coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

