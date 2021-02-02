Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Stingray Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Stingray Group stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$7.79. 16,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,834. The firm has a market capitalization of C$571.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. Stingray Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.98.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

