Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,047 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,202% compared to the typical daily volume of 62 call options.
Several brokerages have commented on ESRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.45.
NYSE:ESRT opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -978.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06.
Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.
