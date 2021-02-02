Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,047 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,202% compared to the typical daily volume of 62 call options.

Several brokerages have commented on ESRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.45.

NYSE:ESRT opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -978.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 15,258,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,382,000 after buying an additional 251,978 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 36.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,571,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,962 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 131.4% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 7,809,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435,372 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 86,889 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,740,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 41,573 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

