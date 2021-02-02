Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Call Options (NYSE:BVN)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 838 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,017% compared to the average volume of 75 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BVN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter worth about $304,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 440,322 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 276,475 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 358.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 240,144 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 187,752 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.