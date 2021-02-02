Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,403 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,487% compared to the typical daily volume of 67 call options.

TPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,565,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,682,000 after buying an additional 56,621 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 144,912.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,177,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 832,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,216,000 after purchasing an additional 206,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 30,619 shares during the period. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 151,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $51.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $989.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $52.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.11 and its 200-day moving average is $35.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.75%.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, and distribute branded consumer products with active ingredients. The company operates in three segments: Smoking Products, Smokeless Products, and NewGen Products. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes products primarily used as cannabis accessories, including rolling papers, paper cones, make-your-own cigar wraps, and other related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

