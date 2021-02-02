Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.76

Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and traded as high as $1.77. Storm Resources shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRMLF. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Storm Resources from $2.75 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Storm Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Storm Resources alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2019, it had 195,482 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Storm Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storm Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.