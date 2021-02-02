STRAKS Price Tops $0.0018 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $41,826.85 and approximately $1.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, STRAKS has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get STRAKS alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,060.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,483.08 or 0.04230099 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.59 or 0.00412397 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.34 or 0.01218884 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.07 or 0.00510764 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.42 or 0.00420468 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.63 or 0.00264217 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00021981 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STRAKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STRAKS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.