StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

NASDAQ:IGSB traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $55.05. The company had a trading volume of 33,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,508. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.01.

