StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 10,551 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,551 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.2% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 411,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,014,000 after buying an additional 46,207 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,357,000.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,077. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.07. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $61.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

