StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.2% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $200.66. 176,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,960,454. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $202.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

