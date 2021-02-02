Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 12,786 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,786 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.4% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.6% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 16,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $199.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.20. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $202.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

