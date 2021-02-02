Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 6,065 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.9% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 209,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,309,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 82,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV opened at $102.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $181.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.06.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.28.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

