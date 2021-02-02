Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 883,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,254,000 after purchasing an additional 226,137 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $78.11 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $89.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.14 and a 200-day moving average of $81.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

