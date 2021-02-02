Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 34,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.13.

IBM opened at $120.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.80. The company has a market capitalization of $107.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

In related news, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

