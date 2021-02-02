Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.36 Million Position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1,094.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,288 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,323.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,886 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,916,000. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,496,000 after purchasing an additional 717,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,598,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,749,000 after purchasing an additional 565,638 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,255,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,780,000 after purchasing an additional 515,935 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV opened at $120.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.95 and its 200-day moving average is $111.26. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $124.14.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

