Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $3.97 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,320,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,638,000 after buying an additional 43,422 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 98,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,390,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $824,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,290,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $209.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.70. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $216.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

