Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 46,337 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 118.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,337 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Savior LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 611.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.19. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $35.23.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

