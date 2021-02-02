Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,696 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.2% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Argus raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $164.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.96 and its 200 day moving average is $130.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

