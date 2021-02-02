Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 7,146 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $118.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $124.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.26.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

