Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,228 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 51.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,603,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,389,845 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,881,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,537,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,332,000 after buying an additional 5,519,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,074,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,835,000 after buying an additional 3,489,682 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 618.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,987,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after buying an additional 1,711,091 shares during the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average of $17.86. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

