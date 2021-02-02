Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $10.34 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $10,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 292,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,168,000 after acquiring an additional 75,692 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 212,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 126,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $856,000. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,636,000.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $57.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day moving average of $51.88.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

