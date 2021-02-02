Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $11.87 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,725 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 55.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 591 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.1% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 4,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $529.48 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The firm has a market cap of $327.75 billion, a PE ratio of 86.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $511.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.27.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

