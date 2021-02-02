Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $14.39 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 231,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,243 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $14,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,665,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,307,000 after purchasing an additional 85,414 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,662,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,782,000 after buying an additional 1,122,287 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 115.8% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,463,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,512,000 after buying an additional 1,321,614 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,962,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,316,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,905,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,211,000 after acquiring an additional 254,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $62.21 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $67.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.76 billion, a PE ratio of -565.49, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.02.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

