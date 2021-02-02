Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $51.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,964 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,623,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $377.60 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $387.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.95.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

