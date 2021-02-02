Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $8.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,313 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 30,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $136.87 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $142.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

