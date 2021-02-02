Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $8.15 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 97,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $210.61 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $217.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

