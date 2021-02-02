Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 131,572 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 547.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,572 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 0.6% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $19,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000.

RSP opened at $128.18 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $132.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

