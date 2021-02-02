Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 2,122 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.0% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.75 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $56.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.50.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

