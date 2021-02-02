Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 27,041 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,041 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.40% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $8,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,130,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,149 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,710,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,897,000 after purchasing an additional 699,812 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5,684.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 322,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after buying an additional 316,856 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 399.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 301,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,221,000 after acquiring an additional 241,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 355,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 181,295 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $48.76 on Tuesday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $49.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.82 and a 200 day moving average of $48.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

