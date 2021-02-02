Streamr (DATA) Price Tops $0.0622 on Major Exchanges

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, Streamr has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0622 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $44.37 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Streamr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00065301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.16 or 0.00846278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005986 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00047313 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,720.51 or 0.04834724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00034994 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00014483 BTC.

Streamr Profile

DATA is a token. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,645,313 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

Buying and Selling Streamr

Streamr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.