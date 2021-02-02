Strong Achieves Market Cap of $135.44 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One Strong token can now be purchased for $41.34 or 0.00117922 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a market cap of $135.44 million and approximately $135,394.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Strong has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00047811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00143263 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00066963 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00256687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00064376 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00037334 BTC.

Strong Token Profile

Strong’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,275,831 tokens. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

Buying and Selling Strong

