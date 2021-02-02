Strs Ohio Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,041 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in QIAGEN by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in QIAGEN during the third quarter worth $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QIAGEN by 53.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in QIAGEN in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 43.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered QIAGEN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised QIAGEN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.39.

QIAGEN stock opened at $55.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. QIAGEN has a 12-month low of $32.97 and a 12-month high of $56.10.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

