Strs Ohio Has $2.22 Million Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Strs Ohio cut its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 42,357 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,017,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,496,000 after purchasing an additional 848,740 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 329,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $133,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,369,306.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.91.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $83.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.84. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $68.25 and a one year high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $476.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

