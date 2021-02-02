Strs Ohio Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,961 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,105,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,402,116,000 after buying an additional 163,060 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,739,000 after acquiring an additional 235,271 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in RingCentral by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 526,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,652,000 after acquiring an additional 84,958 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 693.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after acquiring an additional 364,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 255,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.38.

NYSE RNG opened at $387.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.85 and a 52 week high of $405.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $381.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.88. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.28 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. RingCentral’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.82, for a total value of $3,537,686.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,100,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.84, for a total value of $146,242.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,667,660.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,519 shares of company stock valued at $70,165,159. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

