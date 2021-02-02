Strs Ohio Invests $1.93 Million in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 64,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 76.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

In related news, CEO V Lance Mitchell purchased 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $492,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,690. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael E. Graham purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $76,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,362. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $866,942 in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average is $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.96 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.