Strs Ohio Purchases 1,886 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 833.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in AGCO by 459.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the third quarter worth $215,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director P George Benson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $186,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,691.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Richenhagen sold 111,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $10,518,155.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,822,290.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,968 shares of company stock valued at $22,770,653 over the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AGCO opened at $114.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $118.11.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $1.07. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

AGCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AGCO in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.84.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

