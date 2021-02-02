Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,825 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The Chemours in the third quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Chemours by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Chemours by 795.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Chemours by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CC. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Chemours from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.27.

CC stock opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $29.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.79.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $4,184,533.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,745 shares in the company, valued at $10,795,923.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

