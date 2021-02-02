Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,798 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 13.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Stephens started coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.78.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,075,529.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TT opened at $142.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.30. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $156.27. The stock has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

