Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 1.9% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $24,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock traded up $10.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $236.68. 34,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,959. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.77 and its 200-day moving average is $217.32. The company has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $247.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

