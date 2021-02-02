Studio Retail Group plc (STU.L) (LON:STU) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Studio Retail Group plc (STU.L) (LON:STU) shares were down 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 288.50 ($3.77) and last traded at GBX 289 ($3.78). Approximately 17,839 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 15,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290 ($3.79).

The company has a market capitalization of £251.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 281.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 247.82.

About Studio Retail Group plc (STU.L) (LON:STU)

Studio Retail Group plc operates as a digital value retailer in the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Studio and Education. Its Studio segment engages in the sale of various products covering leisurewear, electrical, household, textile, bedding, furniture, nursery products, gifts, and greeting cards through a combination of direct marketing and online via the studio.co.uk and ace.co.uk Websites.

