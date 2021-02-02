SUKU Achieves Market Cap of $14.47 Million (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, SUKU has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One SUKU token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SUKU has a market cap of $14.47 million and $257,267.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00047247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00139182 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00065126 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00244650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00061978 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00036428 BTC.

SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,183,314 tokens. SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world

SUKU can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUKU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

