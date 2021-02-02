Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) Trading Down 8.7%

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUME)’s share price fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. 1,483 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.67 million for the quarter. Summer Energy had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 260.15%.

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric provider in Texas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Illinois. It procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

