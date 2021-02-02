Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Trading Down 14%

Shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) fell 14% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $1.04. 972,403,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 617,552,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets lowered Sundial Growers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 7.01.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 187.67% and a negative net margin of 415.89%. Research analysts forecast that Sundial Growers Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sundial Growers by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sundial Growers by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 326,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 183,619 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Sundial Growers by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

