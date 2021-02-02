Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Down 0.4% This Week

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0946 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $28.93 million and $4.00 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,511.58 or 0.04247629 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00021637 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 636,989,774 coins and its circulating supply is 305,814,210 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars.

