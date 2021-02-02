Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Short Interest Update

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,500 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the December 31st total of 196,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:SGC traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.92. 45 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Superior Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $28.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.58. The company has a market cap of $369.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGC. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Superior Group of Companies by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.
About Superior Group of Companies
Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.
Recommended Story: Overbought
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.