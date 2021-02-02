Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Short Interest Update

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,500 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the December 31st total of 196,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.92. 45 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Superior Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $28.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.58. The company has a market cap of $369.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGC. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Superior Group of Companies by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

