Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) shot up 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.29. 302,480 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 161,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.36 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.95.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Support.com had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Support.com stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 133,970 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Support.com at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

About Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT)

Support.com, Inc provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and other technology companies.

