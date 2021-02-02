Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Director Acquires $25,000.50 in Stock

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Director Mark Stolper purchased 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 108,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,214.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SRGA traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 251,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,406. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $5.01. The firm has a market cap of $165.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $27.93 million during the quarter. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 56.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Surgalign by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Surgalign during the third quarter worth $36,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Surgalign in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRGA. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Surgalign in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Surgalign from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Surgalign in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology.

