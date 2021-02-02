Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $40.25

Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.25 and last traded at $40.25, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

The stock has a market cap of $934.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average is $40.25.

Get Suruga Bank alerts:

Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suruga Bank had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $239.76 million during the quarter.

Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, resort, startup, project assistance, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; and overdrafts and other financing products.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Suruga Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suruga Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.