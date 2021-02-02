Sushi (SUSHI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $523.80 Million

Sushi (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 200.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Sushi token can now be bought for $11.07 or 0.00092839 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Sushi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Sushi has a total market capitalization of $280.53 million and $523.80 million worth of Sushi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sushi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00048297 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00141047 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00065896 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00252396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00063395 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00037007 BTC.

Sushi Token Profile

Sushi’s total supply is 25,338,499 tokens. The official website for Sushi is sushiswap.org

Sushi Token Trading

Sushi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sushi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sushi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sushi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sushi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sushi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.