SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CFO Sells $662,098.74 in Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total transaction of $662,098.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,311.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $12.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $468.98. The stock had a trading volume of 15,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,812. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $497.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 195.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Truist boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.93.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

